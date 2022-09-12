The 2022 season has come to an end for Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Derek Barnett just one game into the campaign.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced on Monday that the Brentwood Academy and University of Tennessee alum tore his ACL in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the first game of the new season.
Barnett went down with a non-contact injury as he was rushing the quarterback on the right side of the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He had played 14 snaps in the outing prior to the injury.
The Eagles re-signed Barnett to a two-year, $14 million deal during the offseason. This move came after the defensive lineman had tested the free agency open market.
After being drafted 14th overall coming out of Tennessee during the 2017 NFL Draft, Barnett won a Super Bowl and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team during his first season with the franchise.
During four seasons in Philadelphia , Barnett has compiled 147 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries across 64 games.
At Tennessee, Barnett was named an All-American in 2016 and totaled 198 tackles and a program-record 33 sacks in 39 games during his three seasons with the Vols.
Barnett was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of Brentwood Academy, where he won back-to-back Mr. Football awards. As a senior, he recorded a whopping 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and even scored four touchdowns on offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.