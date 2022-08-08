Belmont University men's basketball graduate Nick Muszynski has signed a professional playing contract with Enea Astoria Bydgoszcz in Poland, multiple media reports confirmed Friday.
Muszynski just completed one of the most decorated playing careers in Belmont program history, including being selected to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game and the 2022 Portsmouth Invitational.
Upon completion of his eligibility, the 6-11 center ranked 11th among all active frontcourt players in scoring with 1,886 points. His 105 career double figure scoring games ranked second among all active frontcourt players, trailing only Richmond's Grant Golden.
The Pickerington, Ohio native was one of only nine players over the last 30 years with at least 1,800 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 blocked shots, and joined the likes of Tim Duncan (Wake Forest), David West (Xavier), Nick Collison (Kansas) and John Wallace (Syracuse) to reach the standard.
Muszynski joined NBA Champion Ian Clark as the second Belmont player in the NCAA Division I era named all-conference four consecutive seasons.
Posting a career record of 104-25, Muszynski led Belmont to three conference regular season championships, two NCAA Tournament bids and the 2022 Postseason NIT.
Muszynski was a three-time Lou Henson All-America selection and was named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.