The coaching journey is just beginning for former Battle Ground Academy basketball standout Nathan Moran.
After serving as a graduate assistant at Missouri Western, Moran shared this week he would be joining Lee University basketball staff.
"Excited to be apart of this amazing program!," Moran shared on Twitter in reaction to the news.
Moran's basketball ties are deep: he helped take BGA to a state title before joining the Lipscomb Bisons and joining in on their two-year stretch of a NCAA Tournament appearance (2017-18) and NAIA tourney run (2018-19).
He joined former Missouri Western coach Sundance Wicks as a graduate assistant last summer, and now he's going to head to Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., to join Ryan "Bubba" Smith's staff.
"We’re excited to be having Coach Moran join our staff," Smith shared on Twitter. "He will be a great addition to our program, university, and community. We welcome Nathan and his wife Brooke to the Lee Family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.