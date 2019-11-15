After spending 14 seasons coaching at the collegiate level and a number of conference titles, former Brentwood Academy basketball coach George Pitts will be retiring soon.
King University shared Friday that the coach will be leaving his post with the men's basketball program at the close of the 2019-20 season.
"I want to thank the Lord for giving me the passion and the opportunity to coach many young men at the high school and college level," Pitts said in a release from the school.
"I have never looked at my profession as just a job. Over the years I have been blessed with outstanding players, assistant coaches, fans, and friends on and off the court."
Pitts is best known locally for coaching the boys' basketball team at BA for a five-year stint. He won four-straight titles with eventual NBA player Brandan Wright at the charge from 2003-06.
He was with Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., prior to joining the Eagles.
He's been with the D-II King Tornado since 2006. The release notes he's had seven 20-win seasons with King and has been named conference coach of the year three times during his run.
King, based in Bristol, Tenn., says he'll leave the Tornado with the most wins as a head coach in the team history.
"Coach Pitts has used the game of basketball to influence the lives of hundreds of young men during his coaching career, both at King and prior to King," said David Hicks, the school's athletic director.
"I'm thankful for the ways he has had a positive impact on King University, our basketball program, and our current and past student-athletes."
