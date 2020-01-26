The Williamson County football coaching tree continues to grow.
Former Brentwood High School assistant and Franklin native Ben Caudill has been named the head football coach at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tenn.
"Coach Caudill inspires a contagious excitement for achieving excellence. He is well known for his depth of football knowledge and passion for helping all players succeed at high levels," said Dr. Clark Harrell, Stewarts Creek Principal, via a release.
"Under Coach Caudill’s leadership, I know we will have our strongest coaching staff and program to date."
He was SC's defensive coordinator last season and recently was on Ron Crawford's Brentwood staff.
"He will do all he can to make this program strong and consistent," Crawford shared on Twitter at Caudill's hiring.
The Redhawks went 8-3 last season. Caudill replaces Bert Browne.
"You will do a fantastic job there," CPA head coach Ingle Martin said of the news on Twitter.
