Brentwood's former mayor Joseph Henry "Joe" Reagan Jr. died last week at the age of 94 after a life of service to Brentwood and Middle Tennessee.
According to Reagan's obituary, he was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 11, 1927, later settling in Brentwood in 1974.
Reagan's late wife Betty was the first woman elected to the Brentwood City Commission in 1989, with Reagan being elected to the commission in 1993 after Betty chose not to run for reelection. He held that seat until 2011.
Reagan called those years of service "a rewarding 18 years," and in 2019 the Crockett Park’s indoor soccer field was renamed in honor of Reagan.
In addition to serving on the commission and having been elected three times as mayor, a ceremonial position on the commission, Reagan also served on the city's planning commission, tree committee and was a member of the Friends of the Brentwood Library and a member of both the Williamson County and Brentwood parks boards.
He also served on the Greater Nashville Regional Council, Metro Planning Organization and the Regional Transportation Authority, and was a member of numerous community and civic groups.
The City of Brentwood called Reagan one of the city's "most instrumental leaders" in a social media post.
A ceremony for family and friends will be held on Friday. On Saturday, a mass of resurrection will be held at Brentwood's Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Nashville's Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.