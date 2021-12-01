With the NCAA volleyball playoffs starting Thursday, Texas is poised to be a major contender for the national title.
They'll need former Brentwood volleyball phenom Logan Eggleston to keep playing as well as she has to get there.
After all, the junior outside hitter won the American Volleyball Coaches Association's National Player of the Week honor this week for her play in the Big 12 Championship.
She was also named the Big 12's Player of the Year for a second-consecutive season.
The team swept Texas Tech to win the title in a two-match road stand (3-1, 3-0), with Eggleston averaging 4.0 kills per set. She hit .358 to help clinch the Longhorns' fifth-straight Big 12 Championship.
In the first match of the weekend, Eggleston had 19 kills, four blocks, two aces and nine digs, while in the second match, she had nine kills and 12 digs.
Eggleston has won four Big 10 Player of the Week awards this season that has seen Texas go 24-1 and 15-1 in conference play. Last season, she was named a AVCA's First Team All-American and was the Big 12's Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
This year, she leads Texas with 295 kills (3.83 per set) and ranks in the top 10 in the Big 12 with a .301 hitting percentage. Eggleston ranks third in the Big 12 with 0.48 service aces per set and is second on the team with 224 digs, per the school.
Thursday, the Longhorns play Sacred Heart in the first round of the NCAA playoffs, with the team playing the winner of Rice/San Diego Friday. Both games will be at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.