Robert Henry “Bob” Steltjes, the one-time owner and CEO of former Franklin-based gift-wrapping manufacturing company CPS Industries, has died of undisclosed causes.
He was 83.
Steltjes, who oversaw the 2000 acquisition of CPS by Cleveland-based American Greetings Corp., served on the boards of Battle Ground Academy, Williamson County Bank, McDowell Enterprises, United Way of Williamson County, BTI – Robert Oldham and Tractor Supply Co. He also served as a board member and president for O’More College of Design.
A member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood and a founder of the CPS Cancer Run (now called the Franklin Classic), Steltjes was a lifetime member of the Heritage Foundation and the Carnton Association.
In 1981, the Review Appeal named him “Man of the Year.”
Steltjes is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gerri Steltjes; daughters Julie (Scot) Cohen and Jen (Tom) Sharpe; grandsons Hank Bradley Cohen, Thomas Andrew Sharpe and Robert Luke Sharpe; sisters Carole Walesky and Kathy (Tom) Majewski; and many nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Heil.
A private family inurnment will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Battle Ground Academy.
