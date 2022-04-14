Eddie George has done it again.
The second-year Tennessee State University football coach continues to add FBS talent to the Tigers 2022 roster, and his latest addition is well known in the Nashville area.
Former East Nashville defensive back/receiver Jashon Watkins-Perkins announced on Monday he had committed to TSU, giving the Tigers their fifth FBS transfer in the past two weeks, joining receiver Jeremiah Holloman (Georgia), linebacker Ka’Vaughan Pope (Ohio State), safety Gleson Sprewell (Houston) and kicker Matthew Phillips (Arkansas).
Watkins-Perkins, a three-star recruit and the No. 35-ranked player in Tennessee in the class of 2019, originally committed to the University of Memphis, where he spent the last three seasons, playing in just two games over two years.
He redshirted his freshman year in 2019 as Memphis went 12-2 and won the American Athletic Conference championship and played in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Watkins-Perkins appeared in one game each in 2020 and 2021.
A four-year starter at East Nashville, Watkins-Perkins was a part of four straight TSSAA 3A playoff appearances, advancing to the second round during his final two years.
Playing quarterback, receiver and defensive back, Watkins-Perkins finished his high school career with 519 passing yards and five TD passes, 571 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs, 43 receptions for 641 yards and nine scores, 120 tackles, 18 pass breakups and six interceptions. He played in the Toyota East-West All-Star Game and made several all-region teams.
