Former U.S. District Judge Todd Campbell died over the weekend. He was 64.
His death was preceded by a years-long battle with a neurodegenerative disease, Campbell’s friend and fellow attorney Byron Trauger confirmed.
Campbell, a Vanderbilt University and University of Tennessee College of Law graduate, was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the Nashville-based district court in 1995. He retired shortly after the 2016 presidential election.
Prior to joining the federal bench, Campbell practiced with Gullett, Sanford, Robinson and Martin and was a legal adviser to then-Sen. Al Gore’s 1988 presidential campaign. He joined Gore in Washington as an adviser after the Tennessean was elected vice president in 1992.
"He was as thoughtful in his application of the law as he was warm and generous in his leadership and community service," Gore told The Tennessean. "In his 21 years as a Judge, Todd never wavered in the hard work of bending the arc of the moral universe toward justice. I was fortunate to benefit from his wisdom and sage counsel during my time in the Senate and as Vice President and cherished his friendship and guidance in the years since."
According to the newspaper, he is survived by his wife Margaret Akers and sons Seth Campbell and Holt Campbell.
