A former Williamson County girls basketball standout is returning to the county for her junior season.
Former Franklin player Sydney Ryan will be transferring to Brentwood High School this fall after spending a season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga.
"The last several months have been very challenging for our family. I am beyond grateful for my experience at Hamilton Heights and the opportunity Coach [Keisha] Hunt gave me," Ryan shared in a Twitter post. "However, due to my Mom’s health, I’m returning to Nashville to attend Brentwood High School next year."
Ryan was with Franklin last season for a brief stint but transferred to the Chattanooga school. She was a member of the 2018-19 Home Page All-WillCo girls basketball team.
Brentwood High School is coming off a soaring season and state tournament appearance. They graduate standouts Delaney and Emily Trushel but will return Princeton commit Amelia Osgood this fall.
