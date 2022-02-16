Grace Christian Academy alum Mason McKnatt is one of the best-ever to take the court at the school, and now he's offering training classes in the community.
McKnatt, who played collegiately with Trevecca and Maryville following his banner career with GCA, shared this week that he is starting "Mason McKnatt Training," where he will offer all-ages training sessions for boys and girls looking to pursue their basketball skills.
Sessions are at $40 for an hour of coaching.
"I’m excited to officially start my own basketball skills training business," McKnatt added on Twitter. "It’s something i’ve always wanted to do and have spent a lot of time studying."
McKnatt's father, Len McKnatt, is the athletic director and head boys basketball coach at GCA.
The younger McKnatt finished his career with the Lions in 2020 with around 2,600 points and is the TSSAA's record holder for free throw percentage with 89.7 percent. He's fifth all-time in 3-point shots made with 410.
Interested parties can reach McKnatt on his Twitter page or via text message at 615-879-4514.
