According to multiple reports on Wednesday, former Lipscomb Academy star quarterback Luther Richesson has entered the transfer portal prior to his freshman season with Cincinnati.
Richesson, who helped lead Lipscomb Academy to a Division II-AA state championship last season, was the first-ever Elite 11 finalist to sign with the Bearcats.
Richesson found himself in a crowded quarterback room at Cincinnati, with redshirt sophomore Evan Prater, junior Ben Bryant, and sophomore Brady Lichtenberg all having multiple years of eligibility left. Plus, the Bearcats also signed fellow Elite 11 signal caller Brady Drogosh to their 2023 class.
The three-star recruit was ranked 29th in the nation among quarterbacks and 17th in the state among all players according to 247Sports composite rankings. He chose Cincinnati over Vanderbilt, Michigan State, and Appalachian State, among others.
As a Mr. Football finalists for the Mustangs last season, Richesson passed for 2,433 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just one interception. Lipscomb Academy posted a 13-1 record en route to the state title.
