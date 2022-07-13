The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department has named Lynn Hodges as the new Williamson County Community Chorus Director, according to a press release.
Hodges is an Alabama native who most recently served as head of choral music at Lipscomb University. Prior to her time at Lipscomb, she was the head of Music and Worship at Christ Presbyterian Church, where she served for over 30 years.
She is an accomplished conductor, vocal coach, producer, writer/arranger, clinician and the author of several best-selling books, per the release.
The Williamson County Community Chorus will be holding auditions by appointment for new members in August.
Auditions will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. Auditions are open to ages 16 and up.
The Williamson County Community Chorus rehearses every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For information about the Williamson County Community Chorus, including sponsorship opportunities and audition appointments, please contact Victoria Reed at 615-786-0186 ext. 2515 or [email protected] or visit WCPR's website.
