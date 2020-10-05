The former president of Nashville-based Omnis Health, Inc. was sentenced to 35 months in prison last week for wire fraud and tax evasion.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, 50-year-old Robert R. Burton of Madisonville, La., who previously lived in Brentwood, was also fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $1,059,016.67 in restitution to Omnis Health and the Internal Revenue Service after pleading guilty to the crime in May.
According to the news release, the court documents show that between July 2013 and May 2017, Burton served as the company's president (Omnis sold diabetic testing kits). Between December 2013 through January 2017 he embezzled approximately $763,887 from Omnis.
The DOJ said that Burton committed the fraud by submitting false and fraudulent reimbursement requests to the controller of Omnis, claiming that he had purchased supplies and incurred travel expenses which were false. Burton also fabricated receipts to include with his fraudulent reimbursement requests.
"To accomplish a large portion of his scheme, Burton submitted reimbursement requests for diabetic testing products, falsely claiming he had purchased those products," the news release reads.
"Burton claimed that he was using personal funds to purchase 'grey market' diabetic testing supplies on the open market; that he was purchasing the supplies so Omnis could conduct research; that he was purchasing lower-priced 'bootleg' diabetic testing supplies to take them off the market; and that he was sending the products to Omnis’s parent company for testing."
Burton's scheme included never actually purchasing the supplies, instead using a variety of online vendors to place items in online shopping carts and printing the screen showing the items in the shopping cart and presenting those as the "receipts."
Burton also fabricated credit card transaction receipts falsely showing he had purchased the products, and attached those fabricated receipts with his reimbursement requests along with the shopping cart "receipts."
The announcement was made through U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran's office, which said that Burton was reimbursed at least $484,328 for supplies that he never purchased.
Burton also frequently submitted false travel expense reimbursements and travel advances, claiming that he traveled for business to meet with suppliers, customers and representatives from the corporate office as well as attending conferences.
Burton did not actually take the majority of the flights for which he was reimbursed approximately $203,747.83. The DOJ said that Burton used the same method of adding items to online shopping carts to falsify airline receipts.
Burton falsely claimed he had attended conferences and paid fees of at least $102,056 to do so, something that the DOJ said were also falsified.
The news release said that Burton would cash checks at a bank or check cashing business in the form of prepaid cards or cash rather than depositing money which allowed him to help conceal the fraud, and added that much of the money was spent gambling.
Finally, Burton failed to report the embezzled funds on his personal tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2016 and also failed to timely file his 2017 personal tax return.
In doing so Burton provided false income information to his tax preparer by omitting the embezzled income, which the Internal Revenue Service said was a total loss of $295,129 in tax dollars from 2014 to 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.