Houston-based legal services consulting firm Morae Global has added local business executive Kimberly Bell as a senior director.
Bell was previously head of legal operations at Nissan North America’s Franklin headquarters for more than three years. In that role, she managed the legal department's financials and oversaw various workflow and technology initiatives.
She also was senior vice president at legal services startup Latitude and managing director at Bass Berry & Sims. Prior to moving to the Nashville area, she held marketing and business development positions at several Washington, D.C., law firms.
According to a release, Morae is expanding and in July announced the acquisition of British legal consultancy Janders Dean.
“The Morae team has many seasoned advisors and continues to grow through strategic hires, mergers and acquisitions,” Managing Director Heidi Rudolph said in the release. “Kimberly is a great example of the kind of strategic insight we look for in our advisors; providing clients a compelling range of digital, analytical and innovative solutions.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.