Japanese automotive giant Nissan Motor, among the biggest employers of Middle Tennessee, has seen one of its former American executives sentenced and now cleared of most charges in Tokyo District Court.
Greg Kelly was arrested in November 2018 along with the previous chairman of Nissan’s executive board, Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn headed the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and Kelly was charged with underreporting Ghosn’s compensation for eight years.
Both insisted on their innocence, but Kelly appeared notably calm during the court session in which the verdict, which seemed to surprise him, announced Thursday his six-month sentence, which is suspended for three years.
Kelly is also permitted to return home to the U.S. during appeal, which his defense attorneys are already on record saying they intend to file. Kelly planned to return to Tennessee now that the trial, which began in September 2020, has concluded. Kelly has been out on bail and living with his wife in Tokyo.
“I have always acted in the best interests of Nissan, and I have never been involved in an unlawful act,” Kelly said after the verdict was given.
The court acquitted Kelly on some but not all counts, still ruling against him for one of the eight years in which Ghosn’s compensation was allegedly underreported. Kelly’s legal team, led by Yoichi Kitamura, said the verdict is still erroneous even to charge him for one of those years.
“Kelly is completely innocent. We cannot accept the erroneous ruling that found him guilty for that final year,” Kitamura said in a prepared statement.
Prosecutors initially pushed for Kelly to be sentenced to two years in prison. They originally accused Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan of underreporting Ghosn’s compensation by about $78 million (¥9 billion) from 2011 through 2018. Kelly and his defense claimed the whole point was merely to stop Ghosn from jumping ship to a competitor.
Nissan North America, headquartered in Franklin since 2006, hired Kelly in 1988. Kelly became a representative director six years after the U.S. division moved to Tennessee. At the time, the automotive industry in America had just emerged from a two-year crisis that capped the Great Recession met with an Obama-era $85-million bailout.
The innocence both Kelly and Ghosn claim is predicated on the argument that the compensation in question was never actually paid to Ghosn or duly determined. Ghosn, however, was conspicuously absent during the trial after posting bail in late 2019. Having served two long stints in jail beforehand, he hid in a cargo crate for musical instruments aboard a private jet and fled to Lebanon where he was raised and has citizenship.
Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan, and Lebanese authors and filmmakers have sourced Ghosn’s story for books and movies.
Chief Judge Kenji Shimotsu made several invective statements in yesterday’s session against Ghosn, characterizing his leadership at Nissan as a “dictatorial rule” for example. He also said Nissan’s mismanagement misled investors to a detrimental extent.
Judge Shimotsu said the alleged compensation arrangement was “conducted solely out of [Ghosn’s] personal greed.”
“There is absolutely no room for extenuating circumstances in his motive,” he said.
Ghosn pooled several reporters for various news outlets together for a Zoom call on which he addressed the verdict and Nissan’s leadership. He referred to the ruling as a “save-face verdict” for Nissan executives and the prosecutors. He claims also that Nissan’s leadership colluded against him, Kelly, Renault and the shareholders.
“I am relieved for Greg and his family,” Ghosn said, though. “This story is far from finished. Justice is far from rendered.”
Ghosn took the opportunity to also reiterate his vehement denial of all allegations against him, including that he conspired with Toshiaki Ohnuma, another Nissan executive, to calculate the unpaid compensation to have it surreptitiously paid to him at a later date.
Both of Tennessee's senators expressed their support for Kelly now that he is returning back to the United States.
"I know Greg and his family are overwhelmed with the support they have received and are relieved to know Greg can finally return to the United States," Senator Bill Hagerty, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, said in a statement. "I personally look forward to welcoming him at Nashville's International Airport in the very near future for his homecoming.
"Greg has been subjected to circumstances corporate America could never contemplate. What should have been a corporate boardroom decision, landed in the Tokyo prosecutors office. Greg is innocent of the charges levied against him, and I am more than pleased that he is coming home to Tennessee."
Senator Marsha Blackburn also weighed in on the news.
“Greg and Dee Kelly have endured an ordeal that has spanned years of false allegations, confinement to Japan and a lengthy court battle," she said in a statement. "They have been strong and kept up hope that they would be able to return home to their family, children, grandchildren, friends and community. We are thrilled that day will soon arrive.
"We thank all who have worked tirelessly alongside them to make this joyful homecoming a reality, and we wish them all happiness as they return home to Tennessee."
