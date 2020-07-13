It’s no secret the Tennessee Titans had perhaps the worst kicking game in the NFL last season, running through four different place kickers before finishing the season with Cleveland Browns castoff Greg Joseph.
While Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has said the team is just fine riding Joseph into the regular season, that doesn’t mean Tennessee won’t explore some other options as training camp is right around the corner.
"We certainly have confidence in Greg Joseph,” Robinson told Titans reporter Paul Kuharksy last week. “I thought Greg ... came in there at the end of last year and did a great job for us and helped us. It'd be his job to lose but we want as competitive a position there as possible.”
Free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski is a player who has been linked to the Titans over the last few weeks. The 36-year-old kicker and his wife Hallie added fuel to the fire over the weekend, buying a $3.1 million house in Franklin. The Mississippi native played college ball at Memphis.
Gostkowski already has a familiarity with Robinson and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, dating back to their time together in New England. But much like fellow free agent target Jadeveon Clowney, Robinson stated he would prefer to work Gostkowski out before offering him a contract.
“(Gostkowski) is another guy who'd we'd have to come in and check, but yeah, absolutely (we'd consider him),” Robinson continued.
Gostkowski, the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer, missed much of the 2019 season after having hip surgery, but he did make 7 of 8 field goals and 11 of 15 extra point attempts while healthy. In 14 seasons with the Patriots, Gostkowski has made 87.4 percent of his field goal attempts (374-for-428) and 98.3 percent of his extra point attempts (653-for-664).
The Titans had the league’s worst field goal percentage last season as Cairo Cantos (4-for-9), Cody Parkey (3-for-3), Ryan Succop (1-for-6) and Joseph (0-for-0, regular season, 1-for-1 postseason) collectively converted on just 44.4 percent of their field goal attempts. Additionally, Parkey and Succop each failed on an extra point attempt.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
