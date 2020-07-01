Former head coach of the Nashville Predators Peter Laviolette sold his home in Brentwood for $1.5 million in June.
Laviolette was fired midway through the 2019-20 season in January after the team wasn't performing as well as expected.
He led the Predators to a Western Conference title and Stanley Cup appearance in 2017 after being hired in 2014. He was in the midst of his sixth season with the team before being let go.
The house, which is in Annandale subdivision at 9286 Wardley Park Lane, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It has a gourmet kitchen with white marble countertops, according to the MLS listing.
The home sold for just under $1.1 million in 2014.
His daughter, Elisabeth, finished her high school education at Brentwood High School in May.
Laviolette has not found another NHL job as of yet, but he was named the head coach of the U.S. men's national team in February.
