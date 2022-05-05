Local family-run publishing company R.H. Boyd on Thursday announced the death of former president, CEO and chair T.B. Boyd III.
Boyd assumed leadership of the company, then known as the National Baptist Publishing Board, after the death of his father, T.B. Boyd Jr, in 1979. The younger Boyd was a fourth-generation leader of the company, which produces hymnals and other religious materials. His accomplishments at the company include the construction of a new corporate headquarters, the production of the New National Baptist Hymnal and the establishment of the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, according to a release.
The company is now led by Boyd’s daughter, LaDonna Boyd, who took over upon her father’s retirement in 2017. His other children with the late Yvette Duke are T.B. Boyd IV, Shalaé and Justin.
Boyd III was on the boards of several local institutions, including Meharry Medical College, Citizens Bank and the National Museum of African American Music.
