Another member of the 2015 Ravenwood High School state title team is off to the NFL.
Former Ravenwood wide receiver Chris Rowland has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
His Tennessee State University head coach Rod Reed confirmed the news on Twitter, telling Atlanta fans to "get your popcorn ready!"
Rowland was the 2019-20 OVC Player of the Year for football and the Black College Football Player of the Year for 2019.
He had a whopping 1,437 yards in the air and eight touchdowns and 2,110 all-purpose yards in his last year with the TSU Tigers.
He and his brother Seth Rowland, a running back for TSU, were both hoping for a chance in the NFL.
In Atlanta, he projects as a slot receiver and kick returner. He could be a creative piece for offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.
His former Raptors teammate, Van Jefferson, got drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.