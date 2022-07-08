Zane Denton has found his new baseball home. The former Ravenwood standout announced that he would be transferring to Tennessee as a graduate transfer.
Denton, who spent the last three seasons at Alabama, announced his decision to enter the portal in June. After two seasons as the Crimson Tide's starter at third base, the Brentwood native is staying in the SEC but moving to Rocky Top.
As a junior this past season, Denton batted .263 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, and 35 runs scored as Alabama finished with a 31-27 record. In 2021, he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team and to the SEC All-Newcomer Team.
Now, he will be joining the Vols, who were the number one team in the country for much of the 2022 campaign, but fell short of the College World Series. Tennessee will be losing a lot of talent to the 2022 MLB Draft, so Denton should be able to contribute instantly.
At Ravenwood, Denton was named to the District 11-AAA First Team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, the Rawlings-Perfect Game Southeast All-Region First Team and was an Underclass All-American honorable mention as a sophomore.
Denton's brother Myles is committed to play at Walters State in Morristown, Tenn. in the fall, while his oldest brother Bryce is with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
