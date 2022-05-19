A 17-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder on Thursday following Wednesday night’s shooting at Middle Tennessee State University that killed an 18-year-old and wounded another 17-year-old after a graduation ceremony for Riverdale High School.
Murfreesboro Police identified the deceased victim as Hasani Brewer, with multiple news organizations reporting the teen was known in the community as “Sunny Gant,” per the family.
Police did not release the name of the alleged shooter, citing his age, but said that he was arrested Thursday in Clarksville after fleeing the scene within the panicked crowd.
Police are also not releasing the name of the wounded 17-year-old boy who is now listed in stable condition in an area hospital.
According to MPD, the shooting occurred after Brewer and the wounded teen got into a fight that spilled into the tennis courts just beside the Murphy Center. At some point, police said the alleged shooter pulled a gun and fired into a crowd of people.
“This is a sad day for our community,” MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said in a Thursday evening press conference. “This was simply a senseless act of violence that never should have happened,” adding that the shooting was not random, and calling the accused juvenile a “violent and dangerous individual."
That accused teen is currently charged with first degree murder as a juvenile, but more charges could be filed, including against other people, as the investigation continues.
Rutherford County Schools Communications and Community Relations Director James Evans confirmed that the alleged shooter is a former Riverdale student who did not graduate, while the wounded teen is currently a RHS student. Brewer was a 2021 graduate of RHS.
Riverdale was closed today and will remain closed to students on Friday, and a community vigil was planned for Thursday evening.
“This is not Murfreesboro, We are better than this,” Flowers said. “But the public can rest assured that we will get to the bottom of this."
No other information about the investigation has been released.
