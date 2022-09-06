September’s FrankTalks will take a look at community initiatives when the Franklin Tomorrow event is held next Monday at 9 a.m.
Mark Maloney, past Rotary International president, will serve as guest speaker as he presents his “Celebrating Community” program in Asbury Hall at Franklin First United Methodist Church off of Mack Hatcher Boulevard. Maloney will kick off FrankTalks by discussing the community-based initiative, which was organized by four worldwide volunteer service organizations.
Leadership from the service organizations Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International, and Rotary International have encouraged their clubs and youth programs around the world to work together on projects during one week as part of a joint initiative dubbed Celebrate Community — #CelebrateCommunity.
Community service will take center stage the week of Sept. 11-17 as local area Kiwanis, Lions, Optimist and Rotary clubs will take part in a global service week initiative to strengthen communities and improve lives.
Issues related to health and wellness, food insecurity and hunger, education and literacy, and the environment will be addressed through community cleanups, food donations and distributions, walks or runs to raise money for specific causes and book collections for children.
A coffee social with The Good Food Group will begin at 9 a.m., with the FrankTalks program following at 9:30.
FrankTalks is presented monthly in partnership with Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow's sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
Register soon because space is limited.
