Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is the latest ex-NFL player to venture into the world of sports betting.
BetMGM announced on Thursday that Johnson was the sports betting and digital gaming company's newest brand ambassador. Johnson joins a growing list of retired NFL players to partner with sports books, including former Bills, Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (BetMGM), former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (WynnBet) and ex-Raiders and Packers cornerback Charles Woodson (FOX Bet).
“I’m excited to join the BetMGM team and to have a new platform to engage with CJ2K fans around the country,” Johnson said in a release. “BetMGM is at the forefront of the excitement surrounding sports betting and is a perfect fit for me to get involved in this rapidly growing industry.”
According to the press release, Johnson will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, social media content and fan events as part of his role with the company.
BetMGM is one of nine approved sports books in Tennessee along with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBet, Bartsoool Sportsbook, TwinSpires, Action 24/7 and Wagr.
Tennessee, which is the lone online-only sports betting market in the U.S., just passed its one-year anniversary of legalized sports betting on Nov. 1, amassing $1.96 billion in sports wagers during that time with $182 million in revenue generated by sports books and $32 million in tax dollars raised for the state.
Johnson was drafted 24th overall by the Titans in the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Tennessee, rushing for 7,965 yards and 50 touchdowns with the team while adding another 272 receptions for 2,003 yards and eight scores.
He led the NFL in rushing in 2009 with his 2,006-yard season; he was named a first team All-Pro and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year that season.
During his 10-year NFL career, which included one season with the New York Jets and three with the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson amassed 9,651 rushing yards, 55 rushing touchdowns, 307 receptions, 2,255 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 130 career games. He was a three-time Pro Bowler.
“Throughout his career, Chris Johnson thrilled fans with his performance on the football field, week in and week out,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said. “As we continue to expand BetMGM’s presence in Arizona and Tennessee, Chris will play a key role in helping us provide new and engaging experiences for our customers.”
