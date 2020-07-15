The Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee will hold its 2020 Steak & Burger Dinner in a virtual format Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and like it does every year, will feature a celebrity guest as keynote speaker.
This year’s guest is Chris Hope, a retired NFL standout who played safety for six years for the Tennessee Titans and was also with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions.
Hope earned numerous accolades during his 12-year playing career as one of the most elite safeties in the NFL, receiving honors such as All-Pro, being named to the Pro Bowl and also winning the Super Bowl XL with the Steelers. Prior to being drafted by the Steelers, Hope was considered the epitome of student-athlete while playing for Bobby Bowden at Florida State University.
He dominated on the field earning All-ACC and All-America honors and in the classroom as an Academic All-American. He also won a national championship while playing for the Seminoles.
Following his NFL career, Hope found success in several entrepreneurial ventures and became a published author with his newly released book, P.R.O.S – Parents Relying on Their Seeds. Hope is married to his college sweetheart, Linda, and together with their two children, Crislyn, 7, and Christopher, 5, live in Franklin.
A passionate philanthropist focused on addressing the social and educational needs of underserved communities through his charitable organization, the iCHOPE Charitable Fund, Hope will share his insights and inspiration for youth and adults alike to pursue their dreams through leadership and discipline.
Additionally, the Steak & Burger dinner will feature a silent auction showcasing Middle Tennessee businesses and the talent of BGCMT’s Club members, including a performance from the Franklin Club members and a speech from the Franklin Youth of the Year. BGCMT will also present the eighth annual “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” to the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, a longtime partner of BGCMT.
The “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” honors the Williamson County businessman, who helped establish the Franklin Boys & Girls Club in 1989. Moody co-founded Moody Tire Co. after World War II with his brother, Tom.
This year’s virtual program will stream online. Tickets can be purchased at www.BGCMT.org. Individual tickets are $100 each, which includes exclusive access to the program along with a special gift of a curated cookbook featuring steak and burger recipes from some of the most celebrated chefs in Middle Tennessee.
While attendees grill up their own masterpieces at home, The Franklin Noon Rotary Club BBQ Society will be treating youth at the Franklin Clubhouse to a "one-of-a-kind" steak dinner.
All proceeds from the event will benefit BGCMT, whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need help the most, to reach their full potential.
Top-tier sponsorship levels are still available, including the $10,000 Presenting Sponsor, $7,500 Diamond Sponsor, $5,000 Gold Sponsor, and $2,500 Silver Sponsor. Sponsors receive numerous benefits ranging from various advertisements to personalized gifts and items signed by Hope.
Interested sponsors should contact Denise Carothers at 615-628-8188 or [email protected].
