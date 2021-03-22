It took the Miami Dolphins significantly less time than the Tennessee Titans to decide that offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson wasn’t a worthwhile investment.
Wilson was officially on Miami’s roster for just three days before he was released on Saturday. The Dolphins swapped seventh-round picks with the Titans in exchange for Wilson on March 8.
The guaranteed money Wilson was due was voided due to his troubles in Tennessee, meaning the Dolphins can get out from under his contract without it costing them anything. They also recoup the $1.1 million salary he was due in 2021.
Miami hoped a change of scenery would get the 330-pound offensive lineman back on track. But his tenure with the Dolphins got off to a rocky start after Wilson reportedly showed up late to his physical and onboarding process. Then after committing to attend two optional workouts, he skipped them both.
His behavior hasn’t changed since his time in Tennessee that included a trespass warning from TSU police while attending an on-campus party, crashing his car into a concrete wall, DUI charges, a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules and a stint on the reserve/non-football illness list.
The 22-year-old tackle posted videos on his Instagram page of himself dancing shirtless on top of a car while vaping on Friday — the same day he skipped out on one of his workouts.
“Wilson is said to have refused team efforts to help him to get his life on track, continuing behavior that caused the Tennessee Titans to give up on him less than a year after drafting him in the first round,” Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald said.
It’s not the first time Wilson has refused help from his employer. In February, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson told reporters that he had tried to reach out to Wilson in an effort to help him straighten his life and career out, but he was met with silence.
“We’ve tried to exhaust a lot of resources trying to help [Wilson], but at the end of the day he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do things the way we want them done,” Robinson said.
With Wilson’s rap sheet and two franchises giving up on him in less than a calendar year, it’s hard to see the offensive lineman getting another shot with an NFL team anytime soon, if ever.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
