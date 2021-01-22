Dean Pees is coming out of retirement for a second time.
After ending his first retirement in 2018 to become the defensive coordinator for first-year head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, Pees is now returning to work to be the defensive coordinator for new Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Smith also hired another familiar face to be his offensive coordinator in Dave Ragone, who served as the Titans' wide receivers coach from 2011-12 and as quarterbacks coach in 2013.
"We've interviewed multiple people for coordinator spots and staff, and like I said, we will take our time,” Smith told the Falcons' official website. “We want to be adaptable. That will be a big thing here. We will play to the strengths of our team, but we want to be flexible and adaptable, and that's one thing we are looking for schematically as we go through this process of hiring coaches."
Pees worked with Smith in 2018 and 2019 and is one of eight defensive coordinators in NFL history to coach with two different teams in a Super Bowl. The 71-year-old retired prior to the 2020 season after a two-year stint with the Titans. He did state back in November, however, that he was open to returning to coaching if the right situation presented itself.
Pees was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-2017 under head coach John Harbaugh. He retired after that season before Vrabel talked him out of it to join his first staff with the Titans.
John Glennon of Broadway Sports reported on Thursday that Vrabel indeed reached out to Pees about a return to the Titans but he made the decision to have a new start in Atlanta.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
