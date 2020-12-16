Longtime radio personality and former Tennessee Titans General Manager Floyd Reese is stepping away from what had been evening show Jared & the GM after more than five years as co-host.
The program aired from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday on ESPN 102.5 The Game.In the interim, the evening show will be renamed Stillman & Company and the station announced it has begun a search for a new co-host.
“This is something I’ve been contemplating for a while and I feel it’s time for me to take a step back,” Reese said in a release. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my tenure with 102.5 The Game and doing a show with Jared has been a terrific experience. He and I formed a unique partnership that allowed us to be teammates and friends. I’d also like to thank Cromwell Media owner, Bud Walters, and (program director) Ryan Porth for their non-stop support over the years. It’s been a good run.”
Reese accomplished a lot during his 37-year NFL career that saw stints as the GM of the Oilers (1990-1999) and the Titans (1999-2006) before finishing as a senior football advisor for the New England Patriots (2009-2012).
He joined 102.5-FM in 2015 and joined Jared & the GM in August 2016. The show replaced Sports Night, the station’s longtime evening program that ended when George Plaster left to take a job in Belmont’s athletics department.
“On behalf of everyone at the radio station, I want to thank Floyd for the many years of on-air expertise and entertainment he provided on a daily basis,” Porth said. “He was a tremendous asset to our brand, given his wealth of football knowledge, and a fantastic individual for us to have called a teammate. He also provided a unique dynamic with Jared in the afternoons that will certainly be missed. We wish Floyd all the best in his next chapter.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
