A trading plan set up for former Tractor Supply CEO Greg Sandfort last week generated profits of more than $5.8 million for the 64-year-old who led the company until this past January.
The trading plan set up last October on Tuesday exercised four sets of options that would have expired between 2024 and 2027 and gave Sandfort the right to buy about 200,000 shares. Those options cost between roughly $63 and $86 each, and the plan then sold the same number of shares for a $105 apiece.
It was the second set of recent transactions for Sandfort, who late last month booked a profit of nearly $576,000 by exercising some options that would have expired in 2025 and 2026 and then selling the same number of shares. Trading plans for a number of other Tractor insiders — whose shares have been one of the stock market's rare success stories year to date — also were active recently.
Sandfort still directly and indirectly controls about $34 million of Tractor stock. Shares of the company (Ticker: TSCO) rose nearly 2 percent Friday to close at $107.21. They are now up about 15 percent year to date and have rallied roughly 60 percent from their March lows.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.