It was a long seven months for Joe Fisher.
Last December, the longtime Vanderbilt play-by-play broadcaster and “Voice of the Commodores” resigned from the position he held for 23 years with the university after some questionable behavior during a radio broadcast of the Commodores’ Coaches show on 102.5-FM.
Fisher checked himself into rehab to seek help with a drinking issue he stated he had struggled with for a long time.
While he’s still working toward a life of sobriety, Fisher has landed on his feet with a new opportunity as the news and communications director at Tennessee Tech University.
Located in Cookeville, TTU recently installed Phil Oldham as its ninth president.
"I am thrilled to be a part of the Tennessee Tech community,” Fisher said in a release. “President Oldham has a marvelous plan for growth and success for this university, and I look forward to helping make that happen."
Fisher has been a fixture of Middle Tennessee sports broadcasting for three decades. Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, the 61-year-old Fisher was a sports broadcaster at Middle Tennessee State, and he was a sports anchor at both WKRN-TV and WSMV-TV.
He was named the Tennessee Co-Sportscaster of the year in 2013 by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters’ Association, and he was inducted into the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
“We are excited to welcome Joe to the Tech community,” TTU Chief Communication Officer Karen Lykins said. “We value his experience, energy and work ethic, and look forward to seeing how he leads our efforts in telling Tennessee Tech’s story.”
In his new position, Fisher will spearhead the university’s news initiatives through media relations and video/radio endeavors, as well as working with TTU’s office of communications and marketing producing public relations stories. He will also oversee media relations, create podcasts and emcee events, according to The Athletic.
Fisher replaces Buddy Pearson, who left his position at TTU for a position in ministry.
