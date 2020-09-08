Nearly one month after firing former “Wake Up Zone” hosts Kevin Ingram and Mark Howard, 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM has hired a familiar face to join its overhauled morning show.
Ex-University of Tennessee lineman Ramon Foster will join current host Jason Martin for the new “Foster & Martin” morning show from 6-9 a.m. on 104.5 the Zone, beginning Sept. 9.
“I’ve loved my experiences in the media throughout my 11-year career as a professional football player,” Foster said in a release. “It’s important for players to have a voice to express their thoughts clearly for their fan bases and community to lend some understanding. I’m a VFL that can’t wait to talk sports and hope I can lend a level of expertise to 104.5 The Zone listeners as they go about their day.”
Foster, an All-SEC selection during his freshman and junior seasons at Tennessee, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009 and took over as starting left guard in 2011.
He started 145 of his 160 career games, playing roughly 89 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He announced his retirement from the NFL in March.
WGFX-FM has seen a steady increase in ratings over the last two months – 2.9 in July and 3.2 in August – and Foster’s local celebrity should serve as a boon for the station.
“From the moment I met Ramon Foster, I knew he was the right person for this role,” 104.5-FM program director Paul Mason said. “Not only is he a Vol For Life with many years in the NFL, but he is also very likable, a great storyteller, and is just flat out interesting to listen to. I’m extremely excited and happy for our listeners!”
