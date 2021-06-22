As a featured part of the New Orleans Saints offense, running back Alvin Kamara wears many hats.
Kamara can now same the same thing of his professional life after the announcement that he has partnered with NASCAR to serve as the racing series' first growth and engagement advisor.
“I’m an employee now; I’ve got a new job,” Kamara joked with reporters at the Nashville Superspeedway over the weekend. “I’m excited they carved out a role for me. I’ve got an office; I’ve got a key card. I feel like I’ve never had a job besides the NFL, so I’ve got two jobs now. Sean Payton is going to have to give me some downtime.”
Kamara’s new responsibilities include working “directly with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts.”
In short, the All-Pro running back will be connecting with fans through social media and helping NASCAR’s marketing team in its effort to grow its audience by reaching and engaging with a new segment of racing fans.
"We've been hitting it on the head; it’s about diversity," Kamara said. "Just opening the gates to welcome in new fans and new people that may have had interest but didn't feel comfortable or people that don't even understand the sport and may be indifferent about it but willing to give it a chance. I think there's a whole new set of possibilities that can come with what's going on right now."
The 25-year-old Kamara seems tailor-made for the role as he himself became a NASCAR fan by accident during the COVID-19 pandemic. He became a public supporter of the organization in June after it banned Confederate flags from all of its sanctioned racetracks.
Since then, NASCAR had invited Kamara to several races, and he — through his juice bar chain, The Big Squeezy — even became an official sponsor of Xfinifty Series driver Ryan Vargas and the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet.
“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung said in a release. “That’s what we’re looking to tap into … his insights, perspective and ideas … and learning more about his experience so that we can enhance what we’re doing to engage and develop new fans.”
