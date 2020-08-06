Four Brentwood retirees have found their own special way to stay fit while fighting the stress and monotony of living under the cloud of COVID-19.
John Brintnall, Bill Carey, Stan Fugate and Bob Stewart, neighbors at The Heritage at Brentwood, have made group bike rides around the senior living community’s 48-acre campus an important part of their early morning routines.
Watching them ride has become a popular distraction for those more suited to enjoying a second cup of coffee from their porches, patios or balconies.
Brintnall, the foursome’s most experienced rider and unofficial leader, got back on a bike 14 years ago after retiring as VF Corporation’s vice president of operations. Though he hadn’t seriously ridden since childhood, he bought a white, 24-speed hybrid and joined the Harpeth Bike Club. Soon he was biking 50 to 60 miles several times a week with the club’s Tuesday/Thursday group.
“I did my first 100-mile ride on that bike,” he said of the Trek he still rides today.
Bob Stewart hadn’t seriously ridden his five-speed Electra Townie bike since living in Fort Myers, Fla., eight years ago. But when he met Brintnall at a gathering of future residents of The Heritage’s new Redbud wing of apartment homes, they discovered their shared interest in biking and talked about riding together in the future.
Brintnall and Stan Fugate had never met two years ago, but they had the same banker who knew both of her clients planned to move to The Heritage. “She told my wife Sara that we should look them up.”
Within weeks of each other last year, the Brintnalls, Fugates and Stewarts moved into their new homes.
“Stan and Betty Ann turned out to be our next-door neighbors,” Brintnall said.
Fugate had biked as a kid, when “the only means of transportation was walking, biking or hitch hiking,” he said. In 1983, he took up the sport again after moving to Brentwood. He purchased a new road bike that he later traded for the dark red Trek hybrid he still rides today.
Early this spring, the three new neighbors finally began riding together. One day not long after, “we saw a lone biker ahead of us,” Brintnall said. “We ran him down and it was Bill. We talked him into riding with us.”
Carey and his wife Nancy moved into one of The Heritage’s duplex villas two years ago. He recalls thinking at the time that the campus would be a great place to ride his bike, which had been gathering dust for years.
“But I only recently resumed riding when I noticed some other men riding each morning,” Carey said. “Now we enjoy riding each day the weather cooperates.
“It has been an especially nice activity during this time when so many normal routines have been put on hold.”
Stewart, who retired after a 35-year career in sales and marketing, agreed.
“One of the great things about living at The Heritage is the 48-acre campus," he said. "It gives us plenty of room to walk and ride our bikes without going outside our community — what a blessing, especially during these challenging times."
Stewart, an avid golfer, also enjoys practicing on The Heritage’s putting course. He’s also a huge train buff.
He said he loves the third-floor apartment he shares with his wife Virginia.
“It overlooks the CSX mainline track between Nashville and New Orleans. I have, as of today, recorded 1128 different engine numbers since January.
“I tell everyone that this is the best place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.