Officials overseeing the development of downtown's Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences announced Monday they have landed The Rutledge as a future restaurant, with an early-2022 opening eyed.
According to a release, Brothers Mason Revelette and Curt Revelette are purchasing the restaurant space and will run The Rutledge independently of Four Seasons. The future business will take 13,000 square feet on the ground floor of the building, facing First Avenue South. The future building will also include a Four Seasons-run restaurant and a bar.
The Revelettes own and operate the Rutledge, which is located in Cool Springs and opened in 2019, and say its future sister location will be similar to the original. Previously, the Revelettes announced in a release in April 2018 that they planned to open in high-end condominium City Lights at downtown’s nearby Rutledge Hill. That effort (read here) was not advanced.
The Rutledge is billed as offering a “modern approach to classic favorites,” highlighted by a “sophisticated, upbeat vibe.” The release notes the Revelettes hope to employ more than 100 people. The Rutledge will features ahi tuna flown in from Maui, lobster rolls and a full bar.
Boston-based The Congress Group and AECOM Capital of Los Angeles are co-developing the Four Seasons site at 151 First Ave. S. with what will be a roughly 540-foot-tall skyscraper.
“Our goal is to ensure that this landmark development is bespoke and original, seeking to shatter the ceiling of what is possible in a city, while organically connecting to the cultural fabric of the area,” Dean Stratouly, Congress Group president and CEO, said in the release. “When we dined at The Rutledge and met Mason and Curt, we knew we had struck the right balance.”
The Revelettes, who have worked in the restaurant industry for more than 10 years, said they want the restaurant to “welcome guests within what will be one of the iconic buildings that forever changes the Nashville skyline. The space we are creating will live up to the lofty expectations of our community, approachable and elegant. We can’t wait to get going.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
