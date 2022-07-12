It has been a busy summer for Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson.
Just over a year after the four-star prospect announced he would be attending Florida State, on Tuesday afternoon Parson decommitted from the Seminoles.
"Florida State has been my favorite school since I was a little kid," Parson said in a Twitter post. "I spent a lot of time imagining myself wearing the uniform, but the reality of needing to be in the best place that suits me for my college career has led me to look elsewhere.
"I wish Coach Norvell and the Seminoles the best going forward, but I am decommitting from Florida State and reopening my recruitment," he continued.
In June, Parson, alongside Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey, were selected to participate in the national Elite 11 competition after impressing scouts at the Elite 11 Nashville Regional.
Parson and Minchey once again impressed on the national stage, earning recognition as official Elite 11 members for the Class of 2023. With renewed interest after his performance, Parson has now opened his recruitment back up.
The Brentwood native had offers from 21 schools when he committed to FSU, including Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Cal, and Arkansas. But he has not yet stated which schools he will be choosing from.
Currently, Parson is ranked as the 16th-best quarterback in the country and the sixth-best player in the state, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Parson, who began his high career at Duncanville and Red Oak in Texas, joined Ravenwood last season and promptly led the Raptors to a 10-3 record and the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
He threw for 2,309 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,007 yards and 17 more touchdowns en route to earning the Offensive MVP award for Region 7-6A and making the Home Page's All-WillCo Team.
