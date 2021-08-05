The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced a fourth round of the state's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for qualifying families to help purchasing food.
According to a TDHS news release, the program will see eligible school-aged children who were receiving benefits from the National School Lunch Program as of the last day of July will receive a single deposit of $375 in food benefits on their existing P-EBT card starting on Friday, Aug. 6.
Children who qualified for Summer P-EBT in June or July will receive their deposit by the end of September.
Children under the age of 6 whose family received benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in June and July will receive a $375 on their regular SNAP EBT card later in August.
“Research shows well-nourished children are healthier, more attentive, and have better mental performance,” TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said in the news release. “The launch of this additional round of support will enhance the well-being of Tennesseans by providing benefits to families who didn’t qualify for earlier rounds of P-EBT, as well as by providing additional benefits to those families who still need our help. We are grateful we can provide this additional assistance to our fellow Tennesseans.”
The state reports that the P-EBT program has provided approximately 800,000 children free and reduced meals at school, and qualifying children who don’t already have a P-EBT card will be issued one.
Parents can check to see if they’re eligible for Summer P-EBT and verify their mailing address on the Parent Portal here. Parents with incorrect addresses on the portal and those who need additional assistance should call the P-EBT Hotline at 833-496-0661.
Those P-EBT cards can be used at a variety of major grocery retailers, and according to the state, benefits were provided to more than 765,000 children during the spring 2020 school semester.
The second round saw 368,000 children served, while the last round saw more than 576,000 students received benefits.
