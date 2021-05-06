Ever-controversial sports media figure Clay Travis is selling his national sports news outlet OutKick Media to Fox Corporation, Travis announced on Wednesday.
Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Fox officials did reveal that OutKick will be run as a separate entity across all of its existing platforms, including Fox Sports, which is the broadcast home of Travis’ national daily radio show. Travis is also a regular contributor to Fox Sports 1.
“Clay and his team have quickly made OutKick a content powerhouse with a very large, loyal and engaged audience,” Fox Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “OutKick is a natural complement to several of our brands and will deepen our investment in the sports wagering ecosystem.”
Travis will stay on as president and continue producing the company’s shows, which include OutKick 360, which features former Midday 180 hosts Jonathan Hutton, Paul Kuharsky and Chad Withrow.
“With Fox’s purchase will come a profoundly massive investment in new content creators and in our existing employees and infrastructure,” Travis stated in a post announcing the sale. “OutKick is going to get much bigger and much better immediately.
“If you already loved us, you should be thrilled. If you already hated us, you should be terrified. Because with the power of Fox’s distribution network and investments in our people and products, OutKick is poised to dominate like never before. Today, we begin our newest and best chapter.”
Fox has ventured into the sports betting industry, launching Fox Bet, which was recently designated by the NFL as an authorized sports book operator. The planned acquisition of OutKick Media furthers the company’s sports wagering cause. Travis co-hosts a daily sports wagering show on Fox Sports 1.
“Importantly, OutKick also creates content on sports wagering and currently has an exclusive marketing arrangement with FanDuel that has proven remarkably successful,” Murdoch added.
