With the National Hockey League season on indefinite hiatus, the Nashville Predators and Fox Sports Tennessee are teaming up to still give fans their hockey fix over the next few weeks.
Fox Sports announced it will be re-broadcasting select Predators games — previously played throughout the now-suspended 2019-20 season — on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning tonight.
On March 19, FS-TN will show Nashville's 6-5 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals from Oct. 10, 2019. The Predators entered the third period trailing 4-2, before tallying four times in the game's final 20 minutes to secure one of the team’s more dramatic wins this year.
On Sunday, March 22, fans can re-live the Predators’ 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes, a victory that took place just two days before Christmas.
An intense, 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues will be shown on Thursday, March 26, and on Sunday, March 29 fans can tune in for Nashville's 6-4 victory against the New Jersey Devils in P.K. Subban's return to Bridgestone Arena.
During the games, fans are encouraged to watch virtually with one another and interact with Preds personalities on social media during the contests. Predators broadcasters Willy Daunic, Chris Mason, Pete Weber, Lyndsay Rowley and Kara Hammer will be interacting with fans live on Twitter.
Additionally, the broadcasters will be posting their analysis of each game, including favorite moments and posting videos to social media.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
