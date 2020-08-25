deb faulkner.png

The chief of the Franklin Police Department and a Williamson County bank executive have both been added to the board of an organization focused on supporting victims of crimes.

You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc. added Deb Faulkner, chief of the Franklin Police Department, and Melanie Davenport, bank executive, to its board of directors and as partners in the agency’s mission of crime victims’ support and advocacy, according to a release.

You Have the Power was founded in 1993 by former First Lady of Tennessee Andrea Conte. The organization "produces documentaries and resource guides on contemporary issues on crime prevention, such as child sexual abuse and human trafficking; presents community safety training sessions for caregivers, educators and the public; and administers a victim impact curriculum for offenders/parolees under the oversight of the Tennessee Department of Correction," according to the release.

“The mission of YHTP is one I have believed in and supported for a long time,” Faulkner said. “The training that is provided and crime victim support is amazing. It is an honor to serve on this board.”
 
The release says Faulkner can provide insights into "needs of crime victims and the resources available to them." Faulkner has been in law enforcement for more than three decades, working for the Metro Nashville Police Department and serving as Tennessee's first inspector general before joining the Franklin Police Department.
 
Faulkner joined the Franklin Police Department following 30 years of service to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, retiring at the rank of Deputy Chief. She also served as Tennessee's first inspector general, appointed to oversee investigations into TennCare fraud.
 
Davenport joins the board of directors as part of a one-year internship with the Young Leaders Council, a program founded by the Council of Community Services, in conjunction with the Frist Foundation and the United Way.
 
“I serve on the YHTP board because I want to support and contribute to an organization that empowers individuals while also supporting the health and safety of our community as a whole,” Davenport said. 
 
Davenport is a client service specialist within the Trust & Estate Administration division of the Nashville branch of the Equitable Trust Company.
 
While Davenport is a non-voting member of the board, she will be available to serve as a member of the working board committee and assist with special projects as the board’s executive committee sees fit.
 
The current board of directors roster is as follows:
  • Victor Wynn, assistant to the pastor and minister of worship at the Temple Church, president
  • Patsy Bruce, CEO of Songbird Tours, past president
  • Kim Hatley, vice-president of the internal audit department at HCA, secretary
  • Nancy Benskin, senior vice president and financial advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, treasurer
  • Andrea Conte, former first lady of Tennessee, board chair
  • Judy Bobo Bayer, community volunteer, lifetime board member
  • Jeff Bradford, president of the Bradford Dalton Group, board member
  • Melanie Davenport, client service specialist, trust & estate administration, Equitable Trust Company, board member
  • John Drake, deputy chief, Metro Nashville Police Department, board member
  • Deb Faulkner, chief, Franklin Police Department, board member
  • Rashed Fakhruddin, president of the Islamic Center of Nashville, board member
  • Natasha Metcalf, vice-president, Partnership Contracts Counsel, CoreCivic, board member
  • Sara Morgan, attorney at Bass, Berry, and Sims, board member
  • Gerald Nicely, community volunteer, board member
  • Todd Rolapp, attorney at Bass, Berry, and Sims, board member
  • John Seigenthaler, partner at DVL Seigenthaler FINN Partners, board member
  • Jerome Terrell, director of Cheatham County Economic and Community Development, board member
  • Dr. Leslie Wisner-Lynch, consultant, board member
 

