The chief of the Franklin Police Department and a Williamson County bank executive have both been added to the board of an organization focused on supporting victims of crimes.
You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc. added Deb Faulkner, chief of the Franklin Police Department, and Melanie Davenport, bank executive, to its board of directors and as partners in the agency’s mission of crime victims’ support and advocacy, according to a release.
You Have the Power was founded in 1993 by former First Lady of Tennessee Andrea Conte. The organization "produces documentaries and resource guides on contemporary issues on crime prevention, such as child sexual abuse and human trafficking; presents community safety training sessions for caregivers, educators and the public; and administers a victim impact curriculum for offenders/parolees under the oversight of the Tennessee Department of Correction," according to the release.
- Victor Wynn, assistant to the pastor and minister of worship at the Temple Church, president
- Patsy Bruce, CEO of Songbird Tours, past president
- Kim Hatley, vice-president of the internal audit department at HCA, secretary
- Nancy Benskin, senior vice president and financial advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, treasurer
- Andrea Conte, former first lady of Tennessee, board chair
- Judy Bobo Bayer, community volunteer, lifetime board member
- Jeff Bradford, president of the Bradford Dalton Group, board member
- Melanie Davenport, client service specialist, trust & estate administration, Equitable Trust Company, board member
- John Drake, deputy chief, Metro Nashville Police Department, board member
- Deb Faulkner, chief, Franklin Police Department, board member
- Rashed Fakhruddin, president of the Islamic Center of Nashville, board member
- Natasha Metcalf, vice-president, Partnership Contracts Counsel, CoreCivic, board member
- Sara Morgan, attorney at Bass, Berry, and Sims, board member
- Gerald Nicely, community volunteer, board member
- Todd Rolapp, attorney at Bass, Berry, and Sims, board member
- John Seigenthaler, partner at DVL Seigenthaler FINN Partners, board member
- Jerome Terrell, director of Cheatham County Economic and Community Development, board member
- Dr. Leslie Wisner-Lynch, consultant, board member
