Franklin Road Academy recently established a new Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and hired Stacey Banks-Houston to serve as the director and the newest member of the school’s senior leadership team, per a release.
The school says the Franklin Road Academy Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership was established to expand experiential and innovative learning opportunities. The curriculum and programs are designed to inspire students to pursue their passions while equipping them with the skills required to chart their own path, per the release.
Beginning this fall, students will have the opportunity to take a course in finance and communication, which is focused on developing the foundational skills required for success in entrepreneurial work. The school says the new course will strengthen core competencies and skills while propelling students into the incubator course, which is a rigorous year of project-based learning where students solve real-world problems by creating and testing their business model. From concept to pitch, students will learn to hypothesize, test and adapt using lean methodologies, per the release.
After an extensive national search, FRA says it hired Banks-Houston to lead the development of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. Banks-Houston holds a bachelor’s degree from Ursuline College and a master’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University. She is currently obtaining her doctorate degree in education from Northcentral University.
“I am thrilled to welcome Stacey to our community as a member of our senior leadership team and the director of our Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership,” said Head of School Sean Casey. “Stacey is a charismatic leader with incredible experience as both an educator and entrepreneur. She received overwhelming support for her candidacy throughout the search process as someone who is passionate about the mission of our school and excited for the opportunity to impact our students.”
Banks-Houston has more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurial leadership, development and business ownership including 10 years in academia as a faculty member, workshop presenter and venture advisor at the high school and university level.
In her most recent role, Banks-Houston served as a faculty member for the Young Entrepreneurship Institute at University School in Hunting Valley, Ohio and as an adjunct professor for entrepreneurship at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Her previous roles include serving as director of the Women’s Business Center in Tampa, Fla., executive director of the Cuyahoga County Small Business Development Center in Cleveland, Ohio and as a faculty member of the Summerfuel Program at Yale University.
Banks-Houston shared, “The enthusiasm and commitment the faculty, staff and students have shown for the Center of Entrepreneurial Leadership demonstrate how vital this program is to the student experience at FRA.
"I’m excited that the entrepreneurship program will focus on the inclusion of benevolence, philanthropy and community service as essential tenets of the program. I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with the FRAmily and look forward to building a phenomenal program and playing a role in establishing an entrepreneurial mindset with our students.”
Banks-Houston will begin her role as the director for The Center of Entrepreneurial Leadership for the 2022-23 school year beginning July 1.
