Franklin Road Academy leaders have announced the hiring of Channing McCullough as head of their middle school.
According to a release, McCullough is currently serving as acting head of middle school and grade-level dean at Princeton Day School in Princeton, New Jersey. She will succeed long-time FRA middle school head Ryan Harris, who has been promoted to assistant head of school for external affairs.
McCullough began her teaching career 11 years ago at Forsyth Country Day School in North Carolina. At Princeton Day, which is generally considered one of the nation’s more prestigious private academies, she has spent the past seven years serving as a teacher, coach, band director and grade-level dean before being appointed as the acting head of middle school for the current academic year.
Established in 1899, Princeton Day School offers an endowment of more than $40 million. Its graduates include former FBI chief Robert Mueller, Phish singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio and the late actor Christopher Reeve (known for his role in the Superman movies), among others.
McCullough holds a Bachelor of Music degree and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree, both from the University of North Carolina. Her appointment concludes a five-month national search conducted in partnership with Carney Sandoe & Associates. FRA assessed about 30 candidates for the job.
“[McCullough] is a talented educator who impressed everyone during the interview process,” FRA Head of School Sean Casey said in the release. “Our mission of providing a challenging educational experience in an inclusive Christian community committed to developing leaders of integrity and purpose resonates deeply with Channing.
“I am excited for our entire school community and for the positive impact she will have on our middle school as the newest member of the senior leadership team and the head of our middle school.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
