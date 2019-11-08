It’s no surprise that FRA has had the kind of year it’s had with running back Jeffrey Vercher at the helm.
Vercher, who is averaging roughly 150 yards rushing per game, is a force in the backfield for the Panthers. The scary thing is, FRA has him until he graduates in 2022. For how he keeps his consistency going, Vercher said he believes in never resting on one good carry.
“[I'm focused on] never being content because there’s always gonna be someone that’s better than me out there.” Vercher said. “Every game I know I’ve gotta bring it to prove that I can be one of the best.”
In today’s sports we are starting to see more and more athletes that play two or three sports during the course of the school year. This is also the case with Vercher.
The sophomore ran track and field for FRA during his eight grade and freshman years. It’s no surprise that he knows how to run like he does because of this. That’s also why he is FRA’s leading ball carrier, averaging a high volume of touches per game.
On what’s been the reason for the difference between last season and this season, Vercher thinks that it’s been the drive to get better from the team.
“Just the desire from this year’s team.” Vercher said. “From last year’s team to now our work ethic has been a lot better.”
While he hasn’t received a ton of interest from colleges around the country, it’s mainly because of how he is just a sophomore.
However Coach Bill Whittemore said he believes he should be receiving some interest from colleges very soon after how well his current season has gone so far.
Fortunately for Vercher, he still has time to build up his high school accolades and interest from colleges around the nation.
Right now Vercher and FRA are preparing for their first playoff game and are hoping to make a deep run this year, as they were beaten in the second round last year by the Eric Gray-led Lausanne in an unfortunate drawing.
This year, they start off with Northpoint Christian this Friday at home.
Can Vercher continue carrying his team to victory in the postseason? We’ll find out this Friday under the lights.
