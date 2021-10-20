After a brief stint with the Boston Celtics, former Franklin basketball standout Garrison Mathews has latched on with a new team.
The Houston Rockets claimed the Lipscomb grad off waivers and converted his deal to a two-way contract, per the team.
The Rockets waived Vermont alum Anthony Lamb as part of the move.
Mathews will flip between the Rockets and the team's G-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
He will reunite with former Washington Wizards teammate John Wall in Houston and will join a guard group featuring Wall, Eric Gordon, 2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green, D.J. Augustine, Kevin Porter, David Nwaba, Daishen Nix, Danuel House, Josh Christopher and Armoni Brooks.
Former Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas is in his second year as head coach of Houston, who went 17-55 in 2020.
The former Admiral spent two years with the Washington Wizards where he played in 64 games with 24 starts in 2020.
Last season, Mathews averaged 5.5 points a game and shot 40.9% (38.4% from the three-point line, his longtime specialty). He averaged 16.2 minutes per game.
His season high for scoring last year with Washington came against the Miami Heat in a loss on Jan. 9, where he netted 22 points.
The Rockets will open the season Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.