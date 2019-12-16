Franklin High School grad and former Lipscomb star Garrison Mathews has officially tallied his first bucket in the NBA.
After being called up from the G-League last week, the Washington Wizards player got in his first three pointer in a professional game.
Mathews banked a trey against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, a boost since Tennessee is his home state.
He played five minutes in total in the 128-111 loss.
The former Rebels and Bisons player signed a two-way contract with the Wizards over the summer after the 2019 NBA draft concluded.
He had gotten a little playing time with the Wizards earlier this season but had been called down to play with the Capital City Go-Go, Washington's G-League affiliate.
The team recalled him before the Grizzlies game, in which he wound up being the first Lipscomb player ever to score in an NBA contest.
Washington (7-17) returns to action Monday night against Detroit.
