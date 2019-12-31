Former Franklin High School basketball standout Garrison Mathews helped the Washington Wizards achieve franchise history.
His 28 points off the bench combined with fellow role player Jordan McRae (29) and others to give the Wizards a record 80 from bench contributors in a 123-105 home victory over the Miami Heat Monday night.
"I appreciate the opportunity," the WillCo alum said in his post-game address. "It's a blessing being here. I love every one of y'all."
Mathews had been brought up from the Capital City Go-Go in mid-December and scored his first NBA bucket this month.
An alum of Lipscomb University, he's the first Bisons player to get NBA time.
Mathews scored his 28 along with four rebounds in 29 minutes of play and went 4-for-7 from the 3-point line.
“A lot of guys [with] spectacular play,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said via the team's website. “Ian [Mahinmi] did a great job [on] both ends of the floor. Garrison [Matthews] coming in and playing aggressive and being confident. Guys are looking for him and got second good screens and he gets fouled on three threes…Then Jordan [McRae]. Jordan's a scorer who can come in and get buckets. I thought everybody chipped in.”
The former Rebel signed a two-way contract with the Wizards in the summer after the 2019 NBA Draft.
It's been quite the surge for the first-year pro, who was looking to make a splash and wound up getting showered by water with teammates in a locker room celebration after his career night.
