Although he played sparingly during his rookie year, former Lipscomb Bison standout Garrison Mathews impressed Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard enough to be retained for a second year with the organization as a two-way player.
Mathews averaged 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 18 contests with the Wizards last year while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range. He scored a career-high 28 points in Washington’s 123-105 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 30.
“Garrison showed in flashes last season that he can contribute with his shooting range and hustle,” Sheppard said in a statement. “Maintaining his development within our system as a two-way player is the best way for him to continue his improvement and we look forward to having him back.”
Although Washington has an abundance of guards on its roster, including Bradley Beal (30.5 ppg), John Wall (20.7 ppg), Troy Brown Jr. (10.4 ppg), Shabazz Napier (10.3 ppg), Ish Smith (10.9 ppg) and 2020 second-round pick Cassius Winston, the 24-year-old Mathews could still likely have a future with the team as Wall (30), Smith (32), Gary Payton II (28), Raul Neto (28) and Napier (29) are all at or close to 30 years of age.
In addition to his 18-game stint with the Wizards, Mathews averaged 11.4 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17 games for the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s G-League affiliate.
The 6-foot-5 guard was the 2018-19 ASUN Player of the Year, finishing his college career as Lipscomb’s career leader in points (2,478), field goals attempted (1,693), made 3-pointers (360), 3-point attempts (963), made free throws (608) and free throws attempted (771).
Mathews finished as the ASUN’s second all-time leading scorer — 57 points shy of the record — and was one of only three Division I players to average more than 20 points per game (20.96) in every season from 2016-19.
