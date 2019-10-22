Former Franklin High School basketball player Garrison Mathews might get some NBA playing time sooner than expected.
The Lipscomb University standout at guard has made the Washington Wizards' final 2019-20 roster and will get his chance at professional play.
"It's a crazy experience," Mathews told NBC Sports about giving his college alma mater some spotlight. "I enjoy being able to put Lipscomb on the map a little bit. Obviously, they haven't had much exposure and they've given me a lot. It's nice helping and giving back in a way."
He signed a two-way contract with the organization this summer and was expected to be playing in the G-League to start his career.
His preseason performance, however, has helped him make his case to make the official roster.
He's averaged 7 points in four preseason games for the team and is getting about 14 minutes of playing time a game.
Though his regular season time would have to come in bench minutes, he'll have his chance to make his impact in the NBA right off the bat.
The Wizards, with Mathews in tow, open the season against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
