The streets may have been wet, but the rain had mostly subsided in time for January’s Art Scene held in downtown Franklin Friday night.
To be sure, no attendance records were broken this time around, but those who did show up were treated to a number of artists showing a variety of creations — from a painter who also plays guitar to an artist who considers herself more of a storyteller; from a creator who practices an ancient Egyptian technique known as encaustic painting to an artist who specializes in Healing Orb weavings.
The most recent Franklin Art Scene also introduced a new feature known as Art Talk, a series of discussions that are meant to provide patrons with a deeper understanding of art. Hosted by local artist Grant Cooley, these talks will explore what it takes to make great art, what inspires artists, and how the community may better appreciate the works its creators make.
To start things off, Grant showed pieces that presented him with unique challenges, such as "Wavedancer" and "Close and Resist," to display for visitors as part of his portfolio for forthcoming fantasy game "The World of Enoch."
On a related note, Franklin Art Scene and the Williamson County Arts Council will be hosting a lunch & learn Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Creative studio. This session will feature Ken Means, who sculpts in his studio at The Factory at Franklin various animals for carousels. Pre-registration is handled here.
