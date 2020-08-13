Time is running out to order a local holiday favorite, hand-painted Christmas ornaments by Franklin artist Lori Wegenka and the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club.
As previously reported, the annual ornament benefits the arts, conservation, education, home life, international outreach and public issues in the community.
Wegenka said in a phone call that she was a professional wallpaper installer when she began painting the ornaments for the club in 2011, producing 136 in the first year, a number that grew every year after, having made over 2,500 ornaments since she began.
Wegenka said she is happy and proud to have played a role in providing decorations that honor landmarks of Williamson County and bring a little more holiday joy to families for nearly a decade now.
“I like to craft, I like to paint, I like to do artistic things and so I just started doing those and I still enjoy that and I retired from wallpapering almost three years ago, but I’m still crafting,” Wegenka said.
Orders for the 3½ inch, hand-painted, non-breakable ornament must be made by Aug. 15, and they will be available for pickup in November.
The ornaments cost $30 a piece, but $18 of that amount is tax-deductible, and each ornament will be hand-painted by local artist Lori Wegenka and will feature the Franklin Square with the courthouse and the Christmas tree.
While orders must be placed by Aug. 15, they do not have to paid for until they are picked up.
In addition to the 2020 ornament, the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club will also be offering a limited number of ornaments from previous years, including last year’s Cool Springs House, 2018's Franklin Theatre, the ever popular Turner Barn ornament, as well as bringing back the Brentwood Clock Tower ornament.
While the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club normally distributes the ornaments at the Christmas market at Brentwood Methodist, that event is uncertain due to the ongoing public health crisis.
This year customers are asked to send their name, phone number, the number or ornaments and the designs requested, your city and your subdivision or nearest cross street to Ilene Maslan at [email protected].
More information about the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club can be found here, while more crafts and artwork by Wegenka can be found here.
